Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,979,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.5% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $126.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.62.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

