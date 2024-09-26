Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.42 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $406.15 million and $8.42 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.00260904 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,800,838,118,905 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,800,405,570,459.81. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004416 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $7,274,949.55 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

