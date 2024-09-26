Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

