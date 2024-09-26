Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Trading Down 3.6%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $145.55 and last traded at $145.87. 784,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,480,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.21.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

