Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Shares Sold by Dryden Capital LLC

Dryden Capital LLC cut its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the quarter. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition comprises approximately 6.6% of Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dryden Capital LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,049,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,109,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,124,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSC opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.38.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

