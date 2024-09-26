Dryden Capital LLC Raises Position in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Dryden Capital LLC boosted its position in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) by 722.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,773 shares during the quarter. William Penn Bancorporation makes up about 4.5% of Dryden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings in William Penn Bancorporation were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of 136.11 and a beta of -0.04.

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

