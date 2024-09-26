Achain Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $0.22 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000825 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001454 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

