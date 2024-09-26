Dundas Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dundas Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $91.19 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

