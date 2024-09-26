Dundas Partners LLP Has $32.15 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Dundas Partners LLP raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for about 2.5% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Equifax worth $32,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $292.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.