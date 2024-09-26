Dundas Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of RB Global worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,497 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,564,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,225 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,388 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,311,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,865,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of RB Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,143,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after purchasing an additional 168,945 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA stock opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $1,485,898.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,601 shares of company stock worth $3,720,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RB Global in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

