Duquesne Family Office LLC Buys 110,966 Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI)

Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares during the quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 1.57% of TriSalus Life Sciences worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,184,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Szela acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

