Dundas Partners LLP Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Down 2.5 %

MKTX opened at $254.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.