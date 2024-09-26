Duquesne Family Office LLC Has $16.02 Million Stock Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.08% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGT. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000.

NYSEARCA ARGT opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

