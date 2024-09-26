Duquesne Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 571,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 232.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 474,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invivyd during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invivyd by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Invivyd by 4,434.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVVD stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.61. Invivyd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Invivyd ( NASDAQ:IVVD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invivyd, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

