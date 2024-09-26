Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 214,414 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Duquesne Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,414 shares during the quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after buying an additional 299,931 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 64,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38,271 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPHR. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.43 EPS. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

