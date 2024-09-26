Dundas Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq comprises about 2.4% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $30,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 312.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 237.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $11,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

