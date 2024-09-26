Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Bought by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,763 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.32% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of GGAL opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.7248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

