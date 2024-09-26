Duquesne Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,090,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 57.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

