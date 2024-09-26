Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 592,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

