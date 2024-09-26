Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases Shares of 9,136 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after buying an additional 606,333 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 376,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,610,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV opened at $231.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

