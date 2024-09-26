Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the second quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $223.43 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.21 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

