DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $137.37 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,218 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for about 2.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.99% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $137,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $105,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,370.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,507,000 after purchasing an additional 504,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $35,731,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,959,000 after purchasing an additional 228,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,180.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $2,120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,180.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

