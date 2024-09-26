Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New $814,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 7.8% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,719,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Unilever by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,204,000 after buying an additional 1,248,136 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UL opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.86.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

