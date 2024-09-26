Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 377,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

