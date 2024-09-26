Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Invests $679,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, XN LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after buying an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.3 %

Salesforce stock opened at $274.09 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $262.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.66.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total transaction of $249,422.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,380,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total value of $249,422.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,380,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,033 shares of company stock worth $16,699,397 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

