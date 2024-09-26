Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

MCK opened at $479.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.74. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.