Duquesne Family Office LLC Has $51.85 Million Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 172.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185,613 shares during the period. Option Care Health accounts for about 1.8% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Option Care Health worth $51,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,164 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,003,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,481,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,929 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,894,000 after acquiring an additional 753,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,171,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,448,000 after acquiring an additional 688,653 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Insider Activity

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

