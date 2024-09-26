Earnest Partners LLC Grows Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,735,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CTS worth $87,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,787,000 after buying an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter worth $16,197,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 11.3% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 307,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CTS by 55.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 5.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.58. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

