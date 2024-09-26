Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 75,677 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 4.60% of First Merchants worth $89,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,673,000 after buying an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,682,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4,586.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 700,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 685,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in First Merchants by 457.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 581,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 477,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens lowered shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Merchants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.54 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.02.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

