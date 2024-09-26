Earnest Partners LLC Sells 5,760 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Everest Group worth $86,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Everest Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.09.

Everest Group stock opened at $382.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.98 and a 200-day moving average of $380.31. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

