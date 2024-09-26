Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,527,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 2,204,823 shares.The stock last traded at $104.74 and had previously closed at $110.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average of $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Global Payments by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.