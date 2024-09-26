1,021,367 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Bought by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,021,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,475,000. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises 1.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 55,893 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,892 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,439,000 after purchasing an additional 436,830 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59732900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWTX

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.