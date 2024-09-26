Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.36

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.36 and last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.17. The stock has a market cap of C$69.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 95.14%.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

