Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.53

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 346818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Newmark Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Further Reading

