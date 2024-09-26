FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.20

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 83636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.
FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.
FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.
