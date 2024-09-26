Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Up 15.7%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.05. 1,952,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,202,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of research firms have commented on HUMA. BTIG Research upped their price target on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $651.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $1,792,772.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,029,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,070,049.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at $217,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

