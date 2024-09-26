Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading 12.4% Higher

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.40. 549,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 723,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on METC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $495.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.66 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 226.1% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 90,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130,593 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 88,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.