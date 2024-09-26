BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.97

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.97 and last traded at $108.91, with a volume of 20919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.69.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3371 dividend. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
