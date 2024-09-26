BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.97

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.97 and last traded at $108.91, with a volume of 20919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.69.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3371 dividend. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1,284.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,997,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

