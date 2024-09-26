Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 109,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 30,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$21.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.17 million for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 38.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0080623 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

