Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.09

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 6965849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 254.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 74,915 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

