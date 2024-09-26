iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $576.13

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $576.13 and last traded at $575.88, with a volume of 1163912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $574.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $496.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,597,000. Certus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,720,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

