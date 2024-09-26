Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 1-Year High at $262.85

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $262.85 and last traded at $262.72, with a volume of 93360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,431,000 after buying an additional 145,274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after acquiring an additional 128,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

