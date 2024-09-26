McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 549,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 672,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MUX
McEwen Mining Trading Up 5.6 %
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the second quarter worth $78,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
