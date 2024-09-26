Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Up 8.8%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 1,901,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,932,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

