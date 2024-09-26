Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.55

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 638270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 118.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 964,294 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 52,014 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.