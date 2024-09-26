Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.96. 677,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,247,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

The company has a market cap of $678.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 37.6% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,054,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 561,720 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 563.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 171,173 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 102,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 54,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

See Also

