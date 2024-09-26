New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading 9.5% Higher

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. 457,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 388,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $550.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.11.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,337,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 462,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

