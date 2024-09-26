SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.01

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 92422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPX. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.