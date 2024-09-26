Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.66. 155,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 515,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.92.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.