AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. 214,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,110,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Specifically, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,747.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

